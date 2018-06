This is Deepika Chowdhury, who won the Overall Figure title at the 2015 NPC Steve Stone Metropolitan Championship 2015

The championship comprised 50 contestants from around the world and Sharma was one of the 27 Indians to rock the tournament. Her mother, Hansa Manral Sharma, was the head coach of India women's weightlifting team. Bhumika had initially taken to shooting and wanted to grow in that profession. But eventually, she opted for bodybuilding after a chance meeting with an inspiring coach.And she's not done yet, the 21-year-old is busy preparing for the World Universe Championship that will be held in December this year.Well, if you thought Bhumika is the only female who has done India proud with her bodybuilding ability, you're wrong. These women have also taken the tougher route and flexed their muscles