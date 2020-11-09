Indian woman student commits suicide because of no scholarship funds received

jamahir said: When a person commits suicide for socio-economic reasons that suicide is failure on part of that country.



Whether student suicides or farmer and laborer suicides, or white-collar professional suicides or businessman suicides or love couple suicides, these are systemic failures.

Can you give an example from such a country where it has happened ?

There are numerous cases of rich people who commit suicide because of incurring losses, a socio economic reason.Don't know of any country where everyone gets everything free, but knowing people, they'll still end up taking their own lives anyway, systemic failures, as you call them.You think people weren't suicide the USSR ?I've know of people with seemingly perfect lives but still ended it.I'll also bet there's loads of other people in very difficult socio economic situations but who persevere and don't suicide.