Indian Woman Lieutenant Commits Suicide Under Suspicious Circumstances.

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Haryana: Woman Lieutenant Dies By Suicide In Ambala
She was posted in the Medical Corps of the Indian Army and her sudden demise has raised many eyebrows.
A woman lieutenant died by suicide in Ambala cantonment of Haryana. Sakshi, posted in the Medical Corps of the Indian Army, died by hanging herself under suspicious circumstances.
When Sakshi was found hanging from a fan, at her Racecourse residence in Ambala Cantonment, she was immediately taken to the nearby Army hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
Sakshi’s father and brother have accused her husband, Navneet, for her tragic demise. Police have started investigation into the case after taking victim’s body into possession.
Sakshi’s husband is a Squadron Leader in Indian Air Force. Her father revealed that Navneet used to harass Sakshi mentally and torture her physically. The problems in their marriage were frequent and repetitive, as there was a dispute in December last year too. But it was soon resolved.
A night before her death, Sakshi called her father and told that she had been assaulted yet again by Navneet. The next call that her father received was about the death of Sakshi. Sakshi’s father stays in Delhi.

Her father and brother have filed an FIR against the accused and the investigations are underway. The relatives of Sakshi have also urged the cops to scrutinize the matter properly and arrest the accused, who is believed to be her own husband.
 
