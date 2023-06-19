Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport

Photo: UNB ​

Photo: UNBThe arrestee is Salome Lalramdahiri, hailing from Mizoram in India.Najma Zabin, deputy director of the Customs Intelligence investigation circle, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines landed at the airport from Doha around 1:18am.Tipped off, a team of Customs Intelligence officials intercepted her while she was crossing the immigration point after detecting drugs in her luggage.Later, a team from the Narcotics Control Department joined them and seized the cocaine worth Tk12 crore from her luggage.