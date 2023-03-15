Indian Wing Commander Files Case Against IAF AIR CHIEF !!

Windjammer
Indian Air Force Wing Commander files case against Indian Air Chief for trying to conceal facts & putting undue blame of Brahmos Missile malfunction on the engineering officer.
This firing not only brought embarrassment for India but also almost caused a missile war.
Brahmos misfiring into Pakistan: Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma files case against Defence Ministry and IAF chief
Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma claimed that at the time of the incident, he was assigned as an engineering officer to the squadron and was only providing professional and practical training for maintenance duties.
