What's new

‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,860
-12
93,185
Country
China
Location
China
The west really goes out of their way to prop up India

‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China​

Erik Solheim’s now-deleted tweet had over 21 thousand likes. The road in the photo is Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China and not a highway in India.
DISHHA BAGCHI
17 September, 2022 08:02 pm IST

微信图片_20220917230234.png

Photo of the Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China's Jiujiang | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: On Friday, Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, tweeted a two-second YouTube clip of what he said was a “water highway in India”.

The video, which Solheim shared with the caption “Incredible India! I finally encountered the most beautiful water highway”, showed multiple vehicles wading through water on a submerged highway.

The video was viewed over 687 thousand times.

AA11W1Y3.png



Solheim has approximately 290 thousand followers. The tweet had roughly 21 thousand likes and was shared over 2500 times before it was deleted.


People who shared the video took pride in “India’s beautiful water highway”, with even some tagging Nitin Gadkari, India’s Minister for Road Transport & Highways.

微信图片_20220917225725.png


微信图片_20220917225808.png


Among those who shared it was Zee news anchor and journalist Sumit Chaudhary.

微信图片_20220917230646.png


The truth about the video

The road shown in the video is Yongxiu-Wucheng Road, a road built across Poyang Lake in China’s Jiujiang. This 29.9 km long road is often submerged due to rain storms in the Jiujiang city as the water levels of the lake begin to rise with the onset of the rainy season towards the end of May.

This water level rises to over 18.67 meters during the rainy season.

The original video was shared by the Chinese state-controlled newspaper, People’s Daily, on Facebook.

theprint.in

‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China

Erik Solheim’s now-deleted tweet had over 21 thousand likes. The road in the photo is Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China and not a highway in India.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
Last edited:
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
4,103
-17
6,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They love stealing everyone's ideas and their products. They love stealing our history, our Pink salt, Basmati Rice, our songs, our music and etc.
 
S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2021
355
0
514
Country
India
Location
India
Although it look nice, is there any reason that road has not been elevated or a new bridge built alongside it? It does look quite dangerous for traffic.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,860
-12
93,185
Country
China
Location
China
STREANH said:
Although it look nice, is there any reason that road has not been elevated or a new bridge built alongside it? It does look quite dangerous for traffic.
Click to expand...
The road gets flooded only once a year during rainy season in July, the water level is being closely monitored, if the water level becomes high, the road will be closed.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
China’s new G695 highway across Aksai Chin is a problem. India can’t stay quiet
Replies
2
Views
369
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Homo Sapiens
All-weather road in Kishoreganj was a solution. Now it's the problem.
Replies
10
Views
721
bluesky
B
B
The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper
Replies
9
Views
917
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Nepal Need China In Their Development Process, ‘China’ is synonymous with the term “Development”
Replies
6
Views
642
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
beijingwalker
In the West, China is a rival.But in much of the rest of the world, China is a valuable economic partner and a geopolitical alternative: study shows
Replies
7
Views
627
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom