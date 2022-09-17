‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China​

beijingwalker
The west really goes out of their way to prop up India
DISHHA BAGCHI
17 September, 2022 08:02 pm IST
Photo of the Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China's Jiujiang | Photo: Twitter
New Delhi: On Friday, Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, tweeted a two-second YouTube clip of what he said was a “water highway in India”.
The video, which Solheim shared with the caption “Incredible India! I finally encountered the most beautiful water highway”, showed multiple vehicles wading through water on a submerged highway.
The video was viewed over 687 thousand times.
Solheim has approximately 290 thousand followers. The tweet had roughly 21 thousand likes and was shared over 2500 times before it was deleted.
People who shared the video took pride in “India’s beautiful water highway”, with even some tagging Nitin Gadkari, India’s Minister for Road Transport & Highways.
Among those who shared it was Zee news anchor and journalist Sumit Chaudhary.
This water level rises to over 18.67 meters during the rainy season.
The original video was shared by the Chinese state-controlled newspaper, People’s Daily, on Facebook.
