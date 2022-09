‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China​

Erik Solheim’s now-deleted tweet had over 21 thousand likes. The road in the photo is Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China and not a highway in India.

The west really goes out of their way to prop up India17 September, 2022 08:02 pm ISTPhoto of the Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China's Jiujiang | Photo: TwitterOn Friday, Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, tweeted a two-second YouTube clip of what he said was a “water highway in India”.The video, which Solheim shared with the caption “Incredible India! I finally encountered the most beautiful water highway”, showed multiple vehicles wading through water on a submerged highway.The video was viewed over 687 thousand times.Solheim has approximately 290 thousand followers. The tweet had roughly 21 thousand likes and was shared over 2500 times before it was deleted.People who shared the video took pride in “India’s beautiful water highway”, with even some tagging Nitin Gadkari, India’s Minister for Road Transport & Highways.Among those who shared it was Zee news anchor and journalist Sumit Chaudhary.The road shown in the video is Yongxiu-Wucheng Road, a road built across Poyang Lake in China’s Jiujiang. This 29.9 km long road is often submerged due to rain storms in the Jiujiang city as the water levels of the lake begin to rise with the onset of the rainy season towards the end of May.This water level rises to over 18.67 meters during the rainy season.The original video was shared by the Chinese state-controlled newspaper, People’s Daily, on Facebook