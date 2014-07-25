What's new

Indian Water cooled palaces, Indian Architectural innovation before Air conditioners

10th century Indian Jain poet mentions mechanized water cooled houses in Indian palatial architecture

1613325328753.png

1613325338438.png


books.google.com.pk

Dhanapāla and His Times

Sociocultural evaluation of the works of Dhanapāla, 10th century exponent of Jainism.
books.google.com.pk

We find similar designs in Agra fort, hollow walls were filled with water which were lifted from well/Baoli which circulated the entire residence before being fed to water fountain


@24:10
 
