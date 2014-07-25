Indian Water cooled palaces, Indian Architectural innovation before Air conditioners

Dhanapāla and His Times Sociocultural evaluation of the works of Dhanapāla, 10th century exponent of Jainism.

10th century Indian Jain poet mentions mechanized water cooled houses in Indian palatial architectureWe find similar designs in Agra fort, hollow walls were filled with water which were lifted from well/Baoli which circulated the entire residence before being fed to water fountain@24:10