Bilawal may win because Pakistanis outnumber us here. But Pappu is numero uno joker.



Kumbhkaran lift yojana kya hai? Is it is a scheme that never takes off? Or is it a scheme to wake up Ashok Gehlot's government from sleep?



Kya gadha hai. One does not have to read Ramayana to know who was Kumbhakaran and what it signifies. The mere presence of the word should have alerted the antenna of any sane person