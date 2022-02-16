Indian vloggers in China with millions of followers pander to stereotypes about ‘Asan’​

FairAndUnbiased said: self haters aren't good for China, even if they're pro China.



you can't really respect someone else if you can't even respect yourself. Click to expand...

There are pro China Indians around who are not just because they are Communist. Communist Indians know that China is not Communist more than it is lol.They are simply in support of China sometimes to an extreme because they dislike the Indian narrative against it. They see how things truly are and they are not happy to be set within this ideological, cultural and geopolitical war against China. This is where their extreme sentiments come from which you consider self hate. I'm sure there are plenty of self hating Indians like there are for everyone. But many of these people don't take their positions due to self hate but because they do not agree with the politics that are featuring and they want to sort of overcorrect with their own slightly extreme statements, working against the extreme statements on China.Many are very based on China. They know what is wrong and not done well by China and what are done well. Until you see them being fair in their perspective and judgement it may seem like they are simply self hating and China lovers. This isn't usually the case at all lol. Typically of course those types exist. I mean there are I'm sure hundreds of thousands of Chinese who hate China and love India.