Indian vloggers in China with millions of followers pander to stereotypes about ‘Asan’

AADIL BRAR
16 February, 2022 09:37 am IST

There is a myth that it’s only Indians who are interested in China. But Chinese people have found new ways to learn about India in the age of social media. A growing community of Indian vloggers are shooting content in Mandarin for a Chinese-speaking audience.

Indian vloggers are overcoming the barrier of language by translating everyday Indian’s life for a Chinese audience. But even they are playing into the tropes and stereotypes that the Chinese public carries about Indians. There are limitations to translating Indian views for a Chinese audience because ideas may get lost in translation but these bloggers are attempting it.

Vloggers on Weibo with millions of followers can earn significant revenue.

“Gogoboi’s Weibo account, with nearly 10 million followers, likely brings in an additional $15,000 per post, with around ten collaborations per month, netting another $1.8 million per year of revenue from Weibo advertising” Jing Daily, Chinese fashion news website has reported.

Indian vloggers often use the Chinese term “Asan” and “third brother” in their videos while describing India and Indians. Both terms have racial connotations, but they are accepted second-hand terms used for Indians.

“Asan” is a Chinese rendition from the Wu dialect for “a sir”, used by Indian soldiers and their British officers during the colonial period. Some believe the origins of “Asan” can be traced back to Shanghai in the early 20th Century when the Sikh soldiers used to guard the colonial concessions in the city. The term was used for the Indian soldiers manning the Shanghai concession as they were seen loyal to the colonial administration. But the word has taken a life of its own and has derogatory connotations built into it.

“Third brother” is another term used by the Chinese for Indians. It is a patronising reference to a “younger brother” in the Chinese worldview of India’s place in the global sphere.

Vlogging from Jaipur for China

The most prominent of the Indian Weibo vloggers is Manu from Jaipur. Manu’s vlog on Weibo account is called “Indian Asan Manu”. He is a Jaipur-based businessman who is fluent in Mandarin and has business ties in China. He has over 411,000 followers on Weibo and makes vlogs about his daily life experiences. Manu’s vlogs are largely apolitical but sometimes delve into the difficulties his businesses face while working with a Chinese partner.

Manu promises his Chinese-speaking followers to order Indian jewellery and speaks enthusiastically about India.

This Indian vlogger also runs a hotel named Kuhu Hotel in Jaipur, which includes a Chinese restaurant. The hotel and the restaurant business is run in partnership with Chinese investors. During the pandemic, when Manu’s restaurant business suffered, he shared a vlog on the difficulties his businesses had faced.

After the Chinese partners asked Manu to pay for their share of the revenue earned from the businesses, the Jaipur-based jeweller raised the issue in one of his vlogs about the demands made by the partner. But in another vlog, he clarified saying it was all a misunderstanding as he didn’t owe any money to the Chinese partner.

Manu also spoke about social work during Covid-19 in one of his vlogs. He does regular social work and makes content about them – sometimes, they do come across as poverty fetishisation. But his Chinese followers learn about India and its people through his vlogs.

Manu had landed himself in a controversy after he ordered oxygen generators from China at the height of the second wave of the pandemic. After receiving a household-grade oxygen generator instead of the medical-grade equipment, he raised the issue in one of his vlogs, alleging that he was duped by the Chinese supplier.

Sometimes, his vlogs also become a source of entertainment for the Chinese audience as Manu tries to navigate his daily life. Chinese State media even interviewed him about the problems he faced while importing oxygen generators from China. But later, the Jaipur jeweller clarified that his concerns were resolved.

theprint.in

self haters aren't good for China, even if they're pro China.

you can't really respect someone else if you can't even respect yourself.
There are pro China Indians around who are not just because they are Communist. Communist Indians know that China is not Communist more than it is lol.

They are simply in support of China sometimes to an extreme because they dislike the Indian narrative against it. They see how things truly are and they are not happy to be set within this ideological, cultural and geopolitical war against China. This is where their extreme sentiments come from which you consider self hate. I'm sure there are plenty of self hating Indians like there are for everyone. But many of these people don't take their positions due to self hate but because they do not agree with the politics that are featuring and they want to sort of overcorrect with their own slightly extreme statements, working against the extreme statements on China.

Many are very based on China. They know what is wrong and not done well by China and what are done well. Until you see them being fair in their perspective and judgement it may seem like they are simply self hating and China lovers. This isn't usually the case at all lol. Typically of course those types exist. I mean there are I'm sure hundreds of thousands of Chinese who hate China and love India.
 
Although that Indian man is welcoming the Chinese and mercilessly mocking India.
But during the outbreak of the epidemic in India, he spent a lot of money to buy a large number of oxygen generators from China through his Chinese fans and gave them to many poor Indians. And he also sent food to the poor in India every day.

The real contribution of this Indian man to India is far stronger than the PDF Indian keyboard warrior and Libyan Communist.


Screenshot_2022-02-16-18-32-23-62_b48379b2d98681839927bb3c1a712f58.jpg


Screenshot_2022-02-16-18-33-08-11_b48379b2d98681839927bb3c1a712f58.jpg
 

