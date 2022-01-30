Indian village mourns family who froze to death on US-Canada border

The deaths amid sub-zero temperatures have cast a spotlight on human smuggling operations in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat ​

The deaths amid sub-zero temperatures, described as a "mind blowing" tragedy by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have cast a spotlight on the economic pressures and human smuggling operations in Indian premier Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat.

The Patel family of Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3, pose in this undated handout photo released by the RCMP on January 27, 2022ReutersJanuary 28, 2022 10:07 PMRelatives and neighbors of the Indian family who froze to death near the US-Canada border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network.Relatives of Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, who along with his wife and their two children froze to death near the border between the United States and Canada last week, gather to mourn the deaths at Patel’s home in Dingucha village in the western state of Gujarat, India, January 28, 2022Jagdish Patel, 39, his wife Vaishali and their two children aged 11 and 3, were trying to enter the US illegally when they got caught in a blizzard and froze to death in the Manitoba province of Canada on January 19, Canadian and Indian authorities said in a statement.The victims, residents of Dingucha village in Gujarat, had left their ancestral home this month after they incurred severe financial losses while operating a small retail shop and were unable to make ends meet from their farm income."The couple felt they were struggling to run their home and the kids needed better education...they decided to leave India because they failed to find a good job here," said Sanjay Patel, a cousin of the victim who lives in Dingucha, home to more than 1,200 families."We are in state of shock after the incident but the government has not built our village, its only our people living in America who send money to establish better services here," he said.Posters of travel and immigration agents advertising what they described as easy US, UK and Canadian visa facilities are pasted on several walls of the village square, where locals on Friday gathered to mourn the loss.The US authorities charged a Florida man, Steve Shand, with human trafficking after the four -- a man, a woman, a baby and a teenager - were found dead in Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota.The Indian police said they had detained 13 travel agents and were investigating the case to unearth illegal immigration networks running across Gujarat, a highly industrialized state with an influential diaspora based overseas.