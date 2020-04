I think this guy should come with a health warning. Don't watch his video or you die of boredom.

I wouldn't give him 1 second of my life. If that wouldn't prove to you that I have not watch the video, nothing would.



I have my own theory on Wakhan corridor, like the Tribal Area and Kashmir, this was used by the British as a buffer zone, otherwise it would have been part of Pakistan. I think we should take it from Afghanistan, even it means by force, we should, it is strategically important and would eliminate Afghanistan from the middle, giving us road access to the central Asian states and borders with Tajikistan.



It would also eliminate Afghanistan border with China. We should definitely go for it. We have killed Durrand Line by merging FATA in the KPK, we should get rid of this artificial division by the British , together with the problem of Kashmir.



Everyone should be rest assured, these problem would be solved by force. Otherwise mark my words, as soon as Indians get S 400 and Rafael, they will make a play for GB and Kashmir.

We lost Part of it in Siachin because we were not thinking that Indians would make a move. That was their first move for GB. That's why so much efforts in last few decades to keep that piece of land and losing thousands of soldiers to bad weather.

