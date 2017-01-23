Indian Using Chemical Weapons On Kashmiris | Indian Brutality In IOK | White News Arabic

What's new

In Indian-occupied Kashmir, Indian security forces used lethal chemical weapons to kill Kashmiris and destroy their property (IOK). the burnt bodies of Kashmiri youngsters discovered in the remains of five houses demolished by Indian soldiers in Pulwama's Bahmnoo and Kakapora. The bodies had been thoroughly burned and were no longer recognizable. Watch the video to know how India is using chemical weapons on Kashmiris. India is currently utilizing chemical weapons in Kashmir, in violation of all international rules and norms. The Indian government has informed its scientists that built weapons that can paralyze the human body in no time. Complete Detail Mention in the video below.
