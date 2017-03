This move by US, of injecting a high-tech tool into a regional equation, will not only disturb the precariously placed ‘regional balance’ between India and Pakistan but will also complicate Pakistan’s relations with the US. Pakistan has been repeatedly asking for similar technology to hit the militants in its war against terrorism on the western front but US continuously denied Pakistani requests.Pakistani military and government therefore kept pleading to Washington to share the technology with Pakistan. It was argued that drones being used by Pakistan or in a shared use with the US, will reduce the political impact inside Pakistan. It would have allowed Pakistan to claim that it has control over the “US lead War against terrorism” inside its territory. But US repeatedly refused. Now US sharing such advanced technology with Pakistan’s arch-rival India and India making use of it in an internationally disputed territory of Kashmir is as big a set back as it could be described.Since 9/11, and especially since 2007, US has increasingly used armed “Predator Drones” now equipped with Hell Fire Missiles in the theatre of conflict then described as “Af-Pak”. From the last days of Bush administration, in election year, up till 2014, US has made hundreds of drone strikes against all kinds of targets within Pakistan, the latest such strike only took place in March 2017 in Khurram Agency. Obama administration had made a much wider use of drone strikes inside Pakistan, peaking in the years: 2009-2010. Drone strikes have been contentious and extremely unpopular with Pakistani public. While Pakistani human rights groups have mostly remained silent but international human right groups, like Amnesty International, raised their voice and created significant pressures upon Obama administration – that forced a scaling down of such drone strikes.One key issue that emerged for Pakistani public was of Pakistan’s sovereignty; Pakistani military and government therefore kept pleading to Washington to share the technology with Pakistan. It was argued that drones being used by Pakistan or in a shared use with the US, will reduce the political impact inside Pakistan. It would have allowed Pakistan to claim that it has control over the “US lead War against terrorism” inside its territory. But US repeatedly refused.Now US sharing such advanced technology with Pakistan’s arch-rival India and India making use of it in an internationally disputed territory of Kashmir is as big a set back as it could be described. US decision makers have clearly shown total disregard for Pakistani sensitivities – one defense official argued off the record.India has not officially made any statement regarding the deployment of US-made drones, however, Pakistan’s surveillance drones equipped with night-vision have spotted them over Poonch and Rajouri area which is along the LoC.read more: Barbarity with Modernity: India introduces new pellet guns for Kashmiris Pakistan has its own local made drones which it used with success during the initial phasing of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2015 which helped it in more precise targeting in tribal areas near the Afghan border. However US drone technology is state of the artIn July 2016, an Indian spy drone was shot down by Pakistan which ISPR had claimed to be used for aerial photography. However, with India acquiring advanced U.S technology, stakes will rise for Pakistan. Country has its own local made drones which it used with success during the initial phasing of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2015 which helped it in more precise targeting in tribal areas near the Afghan border. However US drone technology is state of the art and is years ahead of anything available with any of its competitors like Russia and China.