Indian Unannounced Casualties at LAC Continue to be Reported on Social Media

Saahir Malik

Saahir Malik

Aug 16, 2020
Now who is hiding their Defence causality.How he died where he died is matter of concern for those families who have their loved ones deployed in Ladakh.Whole ladakh is vulnerable for Indian forces as cruel winter is ahead,India may have to pull back their deployment or there will be huge casualties of Indian army...
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
During operation parakram India lost nearly 2000 men without even a bullet fired by Pakistan. I am pretty sure after the Ladakh standoff is over we will hear the similar outcome. But if things flare up we might hear causalities in their manifolds.
 
