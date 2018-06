Indian truck terminal at Benapole port in Bangladesh catches fire

Sahidul Hasan Khokon

Dhaka

June 3, 2018

UPDATED 22:55 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

Indian truck terminal at Benapole port caught fire

The fire started when an acid-loading drum got burst

Local administration officials visited the spot

The Indian truck terminal at Benapole port caught fire on SundayThe imported products of the Benapole land port at the Indian truck terminal of Bangladesh were burnt down after the Trucks carrying imported goods caught fire.Benapole Fire Service Station incharge Touhidur Rahman said, "The fire broke out at around 3:45 pm on Sunday, it was brought under control after one and a half hour. The fire started in the Indian Truck Terminal Shed at Benapole Port number 10."The fire started when an acid-loading drum got burst and poured into the truck," he said.The Indian truck terminal at Benapole port caught fire on SundayAfter receiving the news, three units of Benapole and Jhikargachha Fire Service brought the fire under control. In the meantime some cartons of cotton, yarn, paper, and motorcycles were also burnt down.Jessore deputy commissioner Abdul Awal, port director Aminul Islam, Sharsha Upazila executive officer Pulok Kumar Mondal and local administration officials visited the spot."The amount of damage that the fire caused cannot be estimated as of now," said Benapole land port director Aminul Islam.