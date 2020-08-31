Indian Troops will be Wiped Out if They Open Fire: Hu Xijin

Retired Chinese general warns of surprise attack by India, says 'New Delhi might do something big' A retired Chinese general has warned China saying Indian might launch a surprise attack across the Himalayan border.

The Editor in Chief of theChinese outlet ,Global Times warned India that they will be wiped out if they open fire at the PLA. Mr Hu also stated that Indian Soldiers have poor combat capabilities and are among the most hardest hit with Covid 19.As the trust deficit between the two sides is all time low, General retired Wang Hongguang has warned that India might be compelled to escalate and do something foolish. The key highlights of his warnings are.1)'India has tripled its troops along the LAC .2)'China needs to remain on alert'.3)'Upcoming US presidential election might provide India with a chance to do something big'.