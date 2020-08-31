What's new

Indian Troops will be Wiped Out if They Open Fire: Hu Xijin

The Editor in Chief of the influential Chinese outlet ,Global Times warned India that they will be wiped out if they open fire at the PLA. Mr Hu also stated that Indian Soldiers have poor combat capabilities and are among the most hardest hit with Covid 19.
As the trust deficit between the two sides is all time low, General retired Wang Hongguang has warned that India might be compelled to escalate and do something foolish. The key highlights of his warnings are.
1)'India has tripled its troops along the LAC .
2)'China needs to remain on alert'.
3)'Upcoming US presidential election might provide India with a chance to do something big'.

Retired Chinese general warns of surprise attack by India, says 'New Delhi might do something big'

A retired Chinese general has warned China saying Indian might launch a surprise attack across the Himalayan border.
TBH even the indians deep down know this to be true.
 
Siachin is walk in park as compared to the size of territory India now have to defend in similar harsh conditions against China. Chinese are well stocked, all resourceful and above all filthy rich. Indians should be shivering at the thoughts of coming winter. They are not prepared.
 
They also have on average have a higher racial IQ than indians by a whooping 23 IQ points. That is a HUGE IQ superiority the Chinese have over indians........... :azn::

