Doesn't really seem deliberate at all. This stonepelter got over excited with the spirit of Jihad and willingly came in front of a moving vehicle to attack it.

If he got mowed down, that is all on him. nothing to do with the security forces who were just trying to get out of the area.



The only thing deliberate I see is this idiot pelting stones security forces and coming in the way of their advance.



Lesson for this kid: If you're afraid of fire, don't play with the matchstick

Click to expand...