  • Sunday, August 2, 2020

Indian troops martyred 24 Kashmiris in July: KMS

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Morpheus, Aug 1, 2020 at 10:23 PM.

  Aug 1, 2020 at 10:23 PM #1
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Indian troops martyred 24 Kashmiris in July: KMS
    Web Desk On Aug 1, 2020
    [​IMG]
    SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty four Kashmiris including three in a fake encounter during the last month of July.

    According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, on Saturday, these killings rendered one woman widowed and four people orphaned.

    During the period, at least fifty nine people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel.

    The troops and police personnel also destroyed or damaged eleven residential houses and structures and also looted several houses in the month.

    Read more: Pakistan to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ on August 5: FM

    Pakistan to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation in occupied Kashmir) on August 5, to mark one year of Indian government’s move of scrapping special status of the valley.

    This was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

    Last year, Modi government launched demographic apartheid in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into three parts.

    https://arynews.tv/en/indian-troops-martyred-24-kashmiris-in-july-kms/
  Aug 1, 2020 at 10:29 PM #2
    Bagheera

    Bagheera SENIOR MEMBER

    Three? In what sense? Administrative division or communal divide? I thought it was divided into two parts.

  Aug 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM #3
    Smarana Mitra

    Smarana Mitra FULL MEMBER

    India divided the state into Ladakh UT and Jammu & Kashmir UT. Where is the 3rd division? Can you elaborate?
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 12:15 AM #4
    Chhatrapati

    Chhatrapati ELITE MEMBER

    The guy who wrote the stuff thought India divided the state into Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
     
