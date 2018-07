Srinagar, July 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred thirty three Kashmiris including four young boys during the last month of June.



According to the data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred, three youth were killed in a fake encounter in Kupwara. The killings rendered three women widowed and four children orphaned. During the period, 236 people were injured due to the use of brute force by the Indian army and paramilitary forces while 176 persons were arrested in house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also damaged 22 residential houses during the month.



The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed anguish over the Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat’s statement about his so-called people-friendly military operations terming his assertions as a cruel joke. The APHC said that the Indian forces had waged a war against the people of Kashmir where killing, maiming, frequent arrests and torture had become a routine matter.



The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement denounced the detention and booking of Hurriyat leaders under various cases framed by Indian National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate.



Meanwhile, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, today, visited the residence of 15-year-old martyred student, Faizan Ahmad Poswal at Pampore in Pulwama district. Talking to the mourners on the occasion, JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik condemned the non-stop bloodshed of innocent young boys by the brutal Indian forces in the territory.



The High Court Bar Association has termed the registration of an FIR against Dukhtaran-e-Millat ailing Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi as an act of vengeance.



A joint patrolling party of Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force came under an attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today.



On the other hand, four people died due to heavy rainfall across the occupied territory. The victims belonged to Kulgam, Jammu and Poonch districts.

