Indian tricolor in every govt complex in Kashmir , Twitter praises PM Modi

INDIAPOSITIVE

Sep 20, 2014
New Delhi: Following the Jammu and Kashmir government’s order to hoist the national flag at all government buildings, pictures of India’s tricolor flag at a govt building in J-K is being circulated on social media.

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the district officers of the union territory to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on all government buildings and establishments under their jurisdiction.

Jammu-Kashmir-Tiranga


The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag on Friday issued a circular that mandated hoisting of the national flag on all government buildings and offices across the district within 15 days positively.

The office of DC Anantnag said that it has been impressed upon all-district, sectoral, tehsil, and block-level officers to ensure compliance.

People have already started thanking PM Modi and Union govt. for this step:







According to the circular, in pursuance of part III of the Code, it is impressed upon all District or Pectoral Heads or Tehsil or Block level officers to ensure that national flag is flown on all government offices buildings across the district within 15 days positively.

The circular directed district heads to submit the information related to hoisting, on a daily basis in a format that included the name of the district, the total number of official buildings in the district, number of national flags hoisted as on date, and the percentage of completion.




newsroompost.com

Indian tricolor in every govt complex in J&K, Twitter praises PM Modi; Check here

Some people teased the opposition leaders such as PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah along with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
newsroompost.com newsroompost.com
 
Modi should first speak about his former organization, the RSS, which hadn't flown the national flag at its Nagpur headquarters for 52 years.
 
newb3e said:
safroni flag > tricolor!
That's right. From this article :
Asked why it had refused to raise the flag for 52 years, he replied: "It's not a question of hoisting it or not. The Sangh has a cultural flag that represents India's cultural ethos, prevailing in its temples right from the time of the Mahabharat. The Tricolour is a symbol of India's nationalist pride."

However, K.B. Hedgewar and M.S. Golwalkar, the Sangh's first and third chiefs, had thought otherwise.

When the Congress agreed to hoist the Tricolour in January 1931, Hedgewar circulated a directive among all Sangh shakhas to consider the Bhagwa Dhwaj their national flag.

On July 14, 1946, Golwalkar told a congregation at Nagpur: "It was the saffron flag which in totality represented Bharatiya culture. It was the embodiment of God. We firmly believe that, in the end, the whole nation will bow before this saffron flag."
I have seen them been hoisted from Azad Kashmir even before Modi came into power. Indian Govt. will do anything in their power to show the world Kashmiris have accepted Indian rule and are now a part of India. But the truth will come out one day sooner or later. The freedom struggle has entered a new phase now and it must brand itself away from guns and align itself with the latest notions of freedom using social media to counter the Indian false narrative.
 
jamahir said:
Modi should first speak about his former organization, the RSS, which hadn't flown the national flag at its Nagpur headquarters for 52 years.
This is a height of stupidy.

Every political orgnizations or any organization and states are free to flow their flags at building and office.

asaduddin owaisi office in hyderabad. could you please ask to remove the flag as well.

1617180180650.png
 
