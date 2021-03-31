Indian tricolor in every govt complex in Kashmir , Twitter praises PM Modi

Indian tricolor in every govt complex in J&K, Twitter praises PM Modi; Check here Some people teased the opposition leaders such as PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah along with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Following the Jammu and Kashmir government’s order to hoist the national flag at all government buildings, pictures of India’s tricolor flag at a govt building in J-K is being circulated on social media.This comes after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the district officers of the union territory to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on all government buildings and establishments under their jurisdiction.The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag on Friday issued a circular that mandated hoisting of the national flag on all government buildings and offices across the district within 15 days positively.The office of DC Anantnag said that it has been impressed upon all-district, sectoral, tehsil, and block-level officers to ensure compliance.According to the circular, in pursuance of part III of the Code, it is impressed upon all District or Pectoral Heads or Tehsil or Block level officers to ensure that national flag is flown on all government offices buildings across the district within 15 days positively.The circular directed district heads to submit the information related to hoisting, on a daily basis in a format that included the name of the district, the total number of official buildings in the district, number of national flags hoisted as on date, and the percentage of completion.