You can't deal with these kanjoosi Banyas. Exhausting is an appropo word.On top of this, not only do they fail to agree to any previously agreed charges, they won't pay these agreed-on fees on time either. I don't think their BSNL has yet paid on our bandwidth arrears from three years ago, tens of millions of dollars.It's always 'Dus Bahana', 'dog ate my homework' etc. etc.These people's impoverished kanjoos hearts are so shrunken and shriveled at the fearsome prospect of losing one rupee, that their whole life is one long road and trail of misery, fear and unhappiness.