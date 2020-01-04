Indian terrorist held hostages in US

What's new

A 43-year-old Indian shot dead a lady doctor and then killed himself after taking hostages at a medical office in Austin, capital of the US state of Texas.
The armed man was identified as Dr Bharat Narumanchi, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, police said.

Police received a call on Tuesday saying a man walked into the offices of Children's Medical Group (CMG) with a gun and was holding hostages inside the building, the CNN reported, citing Austin Police Department press release.

Initially several hostages were being held, police said, but several escaped and others were allowed to leave, except a pediatrician named Katherine Dodson.

The hostages who escaped the office told officers on the scene that the man was armed with a pistol and what appeared to be a shotgun, police said. He also had two duffel bags.

He had visited the CMG office a week prior to the shooting and applied for a volunteer position.

Other than his recent visit, police were unable to find a connection between Dr Dodson and Dr Narumanchi.

Hostage negotiators had tried to make contact with Narumanchi, but were unsuccessful.

After repeated attempts, SWAT officers entered the building where they found Dodson and Narumanchi dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the report said.

"It appeared that Dr Narumanchi shot himself after shooting Dr Dodson," according to the police department's news release. The incident is still under investigation.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Source: https://www.ndtv.com/indians-abroad...octor-self-2359256?pfrom=home-ndtv_topstories
 
