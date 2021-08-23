Indian temples, Ashrams, religious foundations its wealth and Income

What is the net worth of a Tirupati temple?Ad by Netflix IndiaIs the IIT preparation from class 12 (CBSE) possible?This is such an innocent question. Ek toh pehli baat possibility measure karna band karo, aim banana shuru karo. Aur jab ek pakkaContinue reading1 Answer, lives in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaTirupati is one of the richest pilgrim center in India,it is famous for Lord balaji/Venkateswara swamy there are many pilgrim are visited in tirupati around the world it's about a 2Lakhs per day at holidays times and 1lakh+ at normal days so many devotes their Offerings in Hundi. At the end of the day the TTD management counts the Offerings it's is estimated that the average amount of money TTD gets through offerings by the devotees is about Rs. 2.35 crores($380,000) per day. When the income from other sources is considered as well, then it is about Rs. 6.34 crores($1.036 mn) per day…