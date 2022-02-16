Indian Tejas Proves a Big Crowd Puller at Singapore Air Show

Windjammer
Tejas at Singapore Airshow 2022: Sale calls for full court diplomacy
While industry watchers rate the Tejas Mark 1A highly, there is concern over haste with which Indian team was despatched to Singapore; and a feeling that New Delhi is participating without clear aimsTopics
Tejas | Indian Air Force | AIRSHOW
Ajai Shukla | New Delhi Last Updated at February 16, 2022 06:01 IST
While industry watchers rate the Tejas Mark 1A highly, there is concern over haste with which Indian team was despatched to Singapore; and a feeling that New Delhi is participating without clear aims
