What's new

Indian teen gang-raped after being lured by promise of COVID vaccine

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
898
0
1,004
Country
United States
Location
United States
Indian teen gang-raped after being lured by promise of COVID vaccine
By Yaron Steinbuch
1:13
A teenage girl in coronavirus-ravaged India was reportedly gang-raped for an hour after being lured into an abandoned house by being promised a vaccination.

Two suspects have been arrested and accused of luring the girl on the pretext of getting her inoculated in the northeast city of Patna earlier this week, The Sun reported.

“Accordingly, they took her to a deserted house in Jamunapur area and started misbehaving with her. When the victim showed resistance and attempted to flee, they … managed to tie her legs and hand,” an investigator told the India Times on condition of anonymity.

“They also stuffed a handkerchief in (her) mouth and raped her one by one,” he added. “The victim managed to free herself and reached home. She narrated her ordeal before her family members who approached local police.”

Recounting her ordeal, the victim said: “I begged before them to set me free, but they behaved like beasts and started touching my private parts before I could show some resistance,” The Sun reported.

“They slapped me repeatedly. They took me to a house and started grabbing me. Before I could try to run away from the spot, they tied my legs and hands to cover my mouth with a hanky,” she added.
 
D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
898
0
1,004
Country
United States
Location
United States
Girl is tied up and gang-raped after being lured with the promise of a coronavirus vaccine in India
A girl has been tied up and gang-raped after being lured with the promise of a coronavirus vaccine in India.

The two men, identified only as Rocky and Montu, met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state.

After convincing her that they could provide a vaccination, they took the girl to an abandoned house where they raped her.

The victim told police she was tied up by her hands and feet, and gagged with a handkerchief during the ordeal.

The men met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state [stock image]

The men met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state [stock image]

An investigated officer told the Indo-Asian News Service: 'The victim managed to free herself and reached home. She narrated her ordeal before her family members who approached local police.

'As the accused were known to her, we raided their respective houses on Wednesday morning and arrested them.'

The officer added that enquiries were ongoing to determine how old the girl is, as police suspect she is under 18.

Patna is among Indian cities which are dealing with a massive second wave of coronavirus.

The men met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state

The men met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state

The city of 2 million is recording an average of more than 2,200 cases every day, compared to a peak of nearly 800 cases recorded in August.

The country is the world's epicentre of Covid infections and setting records each day for the most daily cases ever recorded, with another 379,257 on Thursday.

Another 3,645 fatalities were added to India's death toll of more than 200,000, however the figures are believed to be under-reported amid scenes of mass cremations in Delhi and Mumbai.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,755
8
11,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
d00od00o said:
Girl is tied up and gang-raped after being lured with the promise of a coronavirus vaccine in India
A girl has been tied up and gang-raped after being lured with the promise of a coronavirus vaccine in India.

The two men, identified only as Rocky and Montu, met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state.

After convincing her that they could provide a vaccination, they took the girl to an abandoned house where they raped her.

The victim told police she was tied up by her hands and feet, and gagged with a handkerchief during the ordeal.

The men met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state [stock image]

The men met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state [stock image]

An investigated officer told the Indo-Asian News Service: 'The victim managed to free herself and reached home. She narrated her ordeal before her family members who approached local police.

'As the accused were known to her, we raided their respective houses on Wednesday morning and arrested them.'

The officer added that enquiries were ongoing to determine how old the girl is, as police suspect she is under 18.

Patna is among Indian cities which are dealing with a massive second wave of coronavirus.

The men met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state

The men met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state

The city of 2 million is recording an average of more than 2,200 cases every day, compared to a peak of nearly 800 cases recorded in August.

The country is the world's epicentre of Covid infections and setting records each day for the most daily cases ever recorded, with another 379,257 on Thursday.

Another 3,645 fatalities were added to India's death toll of more than 200,000, however the figures are believed to be under-reported amid scenes of mass cremations in Delhi and Mumbai.
Click to expand...

Even in the Covid-19 hell times, the Indians cannot forget their favorite thingy.

The most convoluted, degenerate humans to be found, sans a few.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom