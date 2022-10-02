What's new

Indian tech firm to create 1,000 jobs in Leeds

Leeds: Indian tech firm to create 1,000 jobs in city

Tracy Brabin
An Indian technology company has announced plans to expand creating 1,000 new jobs in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said she secured a multi million-pound investment with Mphasis to "triple its presence in the region".
The global firm already has a 500-strong workforce in the city, having set up offices for its insurance clients last year.
Mphasis said the deal would "drive economic growth in West Yorkshire".
Ms Brabin said the jobs boost comes following her trade mission to India last week where she met senior representatives at the company's headquarters in Bangalore.
"I'm delighted that Mphasis has chosen to invest millions of pounds here in West Yorkshire, and proud to have them as part of our business community and partners in driving the region forward," she said.
"These 1,000 new jobs will have a transformative impact on our economy and create exciting career opportunities for the people of West Yorkshire."
She said she was "delighted to have met so many inspiring female leaders".
"I look forward to supporting their growth in the region and seeing the positive impact on our communities," she added.

'Address digital skills shortage'​

Anurag Bhatia, senior vice president and head of Europe at Mphasis, said: "It has been an honour to welcome Tracy Brabin and her team to Bangalore during their trade mission visit to India.
"We are proud to invest in West Yorkshire, and to build on the launch of Mphasis' first insurance domain -onshore centre in the UK in Leeds last year."

She said the investment would "actively address the UK's digital skills shortage and support the next wave of talent in the local business community and beyond".
Last year, the then prime minister Boris Johnson announced more than £533m of new investment from India into the UK with the creation of about 6,000 jobs.
 

