Indian-Taliban Tensions Might Spell Trouble For The Afghan Peace Process

Dalit said: That is the funny thing, isn't it. LOL why was this US, NATO and India nexus trying to sandwich Pakistan from multiple sides? I guess the tables have turned now. At a minimum, if Pakistan can secure a friendly power in Afghanistan this spells serious trouble for Hindustan.

Not a fig fascist Modi can do apart from send some shipments of weapons and its not going to make a slightest difference. Afghan government have got enough stock piles of weapons and ammunition and the thing they lack is will to fight for Ghani as he and his cronies are seen as corrupt. Once US leaves rest of the ANA will surrender in mass as they don't see any benefit for fighting for a corrupt, power hungry, war lords president. ANA rather surrender and save their lives and re-join the new army and receive their salaries. All Ghani, Indians and cronies can do dig upold stories of Taliban brutalities about stoning, women education and staged executions.It means over night we recruited, armed and trained 150,000 soldiers which will be free from western border to fight on the eastern border.