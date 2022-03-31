Indian Supreme Court Rules AGAINST Hindu Temple Board & BJP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 30, refused to entertain a plea against the use of Padmavathi Nilayam, a multi-storey building which was constructed for devotees of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD), for setting up the collectorate of the newly created Sri Balaji district. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi said that the court has to keep the larger public interest in mind. Moreover, it said, the appeal has been filed against an interlocutory order of the High Court.
The appeal was filed by BJP leader GP Reddy against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order vacating the stay on the use of the properties of Tirumala Tirupati. At the outset, senior advocate DS Naidu, appearing for Reddy, said the property in question should be used for the deity and the devotees, and not by the government.
It is a religious property which could not have been used by the administration. This property is for the public and the state cannot impinge upon someone else's property, Naidu said. The bench said the government has to make some arrangements when it creates a new district and sometimes exigent measures have to be taken keeping in mind the larger public interest.
The special leave petition was filed by BJP Leader GP Reddy assailing the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order which vacated the stay on the handing over
https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/supreme-court-dismisses-plea-challenging-use-of-tirumala-tirupathi-devasthanams-property-for-new-collectorate-195385
