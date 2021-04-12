What's new

Indian Supreme Court dismisses plea to scrap 26 verses from Quran, says it is ‘absolutely frivolous’

The writ petition, filed by former chief of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizwi, said the verses ‘promoted terror’.

The Supreme Court on Monday threw out a writ petition filed by former chief of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizwi to scrap 26 verses from the Quran, saying they “promoted terror”.
A Bench led by Justice Rohinton Nariman declared the writ petition as “absolutely frivolous”. The court imposed ₹50,000 as costs on Mr. Rizwi. He has to pay the amount to the legal aid services authorities.
“Do you really want to argue the petition,” Justice Nariman asked the lawyer.
The latter sought “two minutes” to present his case. He went on to argue how these verses were used to instill the “sparks of Islamic terrorism” in children held in “captivity” in madrasas.
“We have heard the counsel and dismiss the petition as it is absolutely frivolous,” Justice Nariman concluded the hearing in short note.
In his petition, Mr. Rizwi said these verses were employed to justify acts of terror on “non-believers” and civilians.
“On account of the versus of Holy Quran, (more particularly described in the Writ Petition), the religion of Islam is drifting away from its basic tenets with a fast pace and nowadays is identified with violent behaviour, militancy, fundamentalism, extremism and terrorism,” the petition had said.

Unfortunately we Muslims always had such munafikin like this guy who claims to be Muslim but does the bidding of whom throws him the bone
 
Waseem risvi don’t know anything about Quran if he ever opened the book to read it he’d have

Allah says: “Indeed, it is We who sent down the Qur’an and indeed, We will be its guardian.” (Qur’an, 15:9)

The man is not Muslim just an unbeliever masquerading as a Muslim to fool the Hindus of India for monetary gain

Judge knew about Quran more than this giving Shia a bad name
He is no Shia no Sunni not even can call himself Muslim .
 
Proud and happy to See Indian SC not entertaining such
frivolous petition we are a true secular democracy respect for all !

meanwhile

‘Law against Islam’: French vote in favour of hijab ban condemned


www.aljazeera.com

‘Law against Islam’: French vote in favour of hijab ban condemned

As part of the ‘anti-separatism’ bill, the French Senate has voted for outlawing the headscarf for minors in public.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

China’s Crackdown on Islam Brings Back Memories of 1975 Massacre


foreignpolicy.com

China’s Crackdown on Islam Brings Back Memories of 1975 Massacre

Islamophobia has spread far beyond the persecuted Uyghur minority.
foreignpolicy.com foreignpolicy.com


Yet Hindus and indians get ridiculed almost every day on this forum @Irfan Baloch @jamahir @Chhatrapati
 
