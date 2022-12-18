What's new

Indian support for Iranian protestors

WION, the Indian equivalent of Press TV, has extensively covered recent events in Iran and broadcasted news in support of the protests. E.g.,

www.wionews.com

Body of missing Iranian doctor found with torture signs, handed over to family

The dead body of an Iranian female doctor who was treating wounded protestors in capital Tehran was handed over to her family earlier this week. The body had signs of torture, the family said. Aida Rostami, 36, was treating protesters in Ekbatan and other western neighborhoods of Tehran until...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
www.wionews.com

Iran executes second protester in less than a week; rights group claims 450 killed in protests

For the second time in less than a week, the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed a man linked to the nation's anti-hijab protests. Majid Reza Rahnavard was executed by hanging in public for "waging a war against God". As per an agency report quoting the Iranian judiciary's news agency Mizan...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
www.wionews.com

Iranian forces targeting protesting women's faces and genitalia, say medics

Trigger warning: Some readers might find the graphic descriptions in this story disturbing. Discretion is adviced. Women in Iran's anti-regime protests are being targeted by the country's security forces with shotgun fire to their faces, breasts and genitalia, reports citing interviews with...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
www.wionews.com

Iran protests: After lawmakers' appeal, Iran judiciary speaks tough

Just days after Iran's lawmakers urged country's courts to rein in the 'rioters', the judiciary has said that it will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes. It referred to current nationwide protests. The Islamic republic has been rocked by protests after the custodial...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
and so on..

If Iranians are able to topple their government and restore democracy, does that benefit India somehow?
 
No, but it helps gangus salivate at the thought of sexually liberated Muslim women and hence WION gets ratings.
 

