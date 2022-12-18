Indian support for Iranian protestors

WION, the Indian equivalent of Press TV, has extensively covered recent events in Iran and broadcasted news in support of the protests. E.g.,
If Iranians are able to topple their government and restore democracy, does that benefit India somehow?
Body of missing Iranian doctor found with torture signs, handed over to family
The dead body of an Iranian female doctor who was treating wounded protestors in capital Tehran was handed over to her family earlier this week. The body had signs of torture, the family said. Aida Rostami, 36, was treating protesters in Ekbatan and other western neighborhoods of Tehran until...
www.wionews.com
Iran executes second protester in less than a week; rights group claims 450 killed in protests
For the second time in less than a week, the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed a man linked to the nation's anti-hijab protests. Majid Reza Rahnavard was executed by hanging in public for "waging a war against God". As per an agency report quoting the Iranian judiciary's news agency Mizan...
www.wionews.com
Iranian forces targeting protesting women's faces and genitalia, say medics
Trigger warning: Some readers might find the graphic descriptions in this story disturbing. Discretion is adviced. Women in Iran's anti-regime protests are being targeted by the country's security forces with shotgun fire to their faces, breasts and genitalia, reports citing interviews with...
www.wionews.com
Iran protests: After lawmakers' appeal, Iran judiciary speaks tough
Just days after Iran's lawmakers urged country's courts to rein in the 'rioters', the judiciary has said that it will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes. It referred to current nationwide protests. The Islamic republic has been rocked by protests after the custodial...
www.wionews.com
