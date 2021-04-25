What's new

Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

fallstuff

fallstuff

Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets



Barbie Latza Nadeau
Fri, April 23, 2021, 7:36 AM·4 min read


BENOIT TESSIER

BENOIT TESSIER

Eight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”
The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.

The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday.

colonel rajesh

ha ha ha ............. :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
they have properties in europe and america , they keep going to these places round the year , but anti india propagandists are doing their job for enemies of india .
 
ha ha ha ............. :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
they have properties in europe and america , they keep going to these places round the year , but anti india propagandists are doing their job for enemies of india .
Yeah sure what ever makes you feel happy. If they are just visiting their properties then it would not be done in urgent bases just few hours before the ban.
 
I wonder where is Modi's buddy Ambani at ?
ha ha ha ............. :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
they have properties in europe and america , they keep going to these places round the year , but anti india propagandists are doing their job for enemies of india .
It's more like rats are jumping the sinking ship !
No one spends hundred thousand dollar in private jet to go inspect properties.
 
