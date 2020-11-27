What's new

Indian subcontinent might have been source of Covid19, Scientists reject finding

Coronavirus was on many continents before Wuhan outbreak, Chinese team says

Chinese research says a strain can be traced to eight countries before the Wuhan outbreak, and first human transmission may have been on Indian subcontinent.
Wuhan outbreak, Chinese team says
  • Paper by Chinese researchers says a strain can be traced to eight countries from four continents before the Wuhan outbreak
  • First human transmission may have occurred on the Indian subcontinent, it says – but other scientists question the finding
 
