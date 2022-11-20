Indian students detained for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 1,254
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Three students in Bengaluru city were also suspended by college admin for ‘unintentionally’ raising slogans
A case was registered against the students for provocation “with an intent to trigger riot. PHOTO: NDTV
Indian police detained three college students in Karnataka’s Bengaluru city for attempting to create “fear among the public by chanting Pakistan Zindabad”.
NDTV reported on Saturday that the students of New Horizon College of Engineering were taken into custody after a video of them raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans went viral on social media.
The students identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya, all aged between 17 and 18 years were also suspended by the college administration.
The incident took place during preparations for an inter-college fest when the students raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while other pupils were chanting the names of their favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) teams and countries, as per the Indian media report.
However, the police told NDTV that the students were later released on bail as "their act wasn't intentional".
“The students shouted slogans for fun. They have been released on station bail and told to cooperate with the investigation," the police were quoted as saying.
A case was registered against the students for provocation “with an intent to trigger riot and generate fear among the public”.
"One of their own friends recorded the video. The college administration suspended them and lodged a complaint with us. We first arrested them and booked them under bailable sections. They were later released on station bail. Their act wasn't intentional," the senior police official added.
A case was registered against the students for provocation “with an intent to trigger riot. PHOTO: NDTV
Indian police detained three college students in Karnataka’s Bengaluru city for attempting to create “fear among the public by chanting Pakistan Zindabad”.
NDTV reported on Saturday that the students of New Horizon College of Engineering were taken into custody after a video of them raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans went viral on social media.
The students identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya, all aged between 17 and 18 years were also suspended by the college administration.
The incident took place during preparations for an inter-college fest when the students raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while other pupils were chanting the names of their favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) teams and countries, as per the Indian media report.
However, the police told NDTV that the students were later released on bail as "their act wasn't intentional".
“The students shouted slogans for fun. They have been released on station bail and told to cooperate with the investigation," the police were quoted as saying.
A case was registered against the students for provocation “with an intent to trigger riot and generate fear among the public”.
"One of their own friends recorded the video. The college administration suspended them and lodged a complaint with us. We first arrested them and booked them under bailable sections. They were later released on station bail. Their act wasn't intentional," the senior police official added.
Indian students detained for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ | The Express Tribune
Indian police detained three college students in Karnataka’s Bengaluru city for attempting to create 'fear among the public by chanting Pakistan Zindabad'
tribune.com.pk