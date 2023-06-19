An Indian student, 20, has been arrested for carrying a drunk woman home and raping her. He even took a ‘trophy picture’ of the woman and sent it to his friends​

Indian student rapes UK woman, sends photo to his friends; arrested An Indian student, 20, has been arrested for carrying a drunk woman home and raping her. He even took a ‘trophy picture’ of the woman and sent it to his friends

Preet Vikal, 20, has been arrested for taking to woman to his flat and raping her in the UKAn Indian student, studying in the United Kingdom, has been arrested and sentenced for allegedly carrying an intoxicated and semi-conscious woman at his flat and raping her last year in June. The accused, identified as Preet Vikal, had met the woman at a night club after which he allegedly carried her to his flat and sexually assaulted her. The accused reportedly took a picture of the woman and sent it to his friends.CCTV footage of Preet Vikal carrying the woman in his arms and across his shoulders has been accessed by the police. The video shows the woman, heavily drunk, leaning and taking his support to walk has surfaced online. The accused is seen taking the woman to his flat in Cardiff where he raped her.The incident happened in June last year when the woman and Preet Vikal had gone to the same club in UK’s Cardiff but with different group of friends. According to the reports, she stepped out of the club and met Preet Vikal. “The two engaged in conversation and moved away from their groups," officials said.“The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated," they said.Police said that the woman provided the details to the officers. The woman said she has been left shaken, unable to sleep and with a feeling of guilt.After Preet Vikal’s arrest, South Wales Police Cardiff tweeted: “A man has been jailed for raping at a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff. CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre."“Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual. He took advantage of an intoxicated & vulnerable young woman who became separated from friends," they said.