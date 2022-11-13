What's new

Indian student attacked and stabbed 11 times in Australia

New Delhi: Shubham Garg, the 28-year-old Indian Ph.D. student in Australia who was brutally stabbed multiple times by an unknown perpetrator is currently undergoing treatment as per ANI. The student's father revealed that his son went to Australia in September this year. He expressed that he is unable to understand the reason behind the attack as his son did not have enmity with anyone. The 28-year-old's father told ANI, "My 28-yr-old son went to Australia on Sept 1, 2022, & was lethally attacked on Oct 6...I don't understand the reason behind the attack. He can't have enmity with anyone." Navneet Singh Chahal, Agra's district magistrate, told ANI that they have reached out to Sydney Embassy officials, and the victim Shubham's younger brother has applied for a Visa.​


Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia: Here's what happened​

On October 6, a 28-year-old Indian Ph.D. student was stabbed in the face chest, and abdomen in Australia by a stranger. The incident took place on October 6, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, Sydney, New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

Police have arrested Daniel Norwood and the 27-year-old suspect is charged with attempted murder after Garg, allegedly suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, chest and abdomen, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
Garg suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, chest, and abdomen. He sought assistance from a nearby house before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. The man underwent surgery and remains there in a serious but stable condition, the NSW Police Force statement said.

Garg was approached by an unknown man near Pacific Highway Lane on Thursday. The unknown man allegedly threatened him while demanding cash, media reports said. The man refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled, the reports said.

Suspect held by police; number of items seized from his home​

Following extensive inquiries by detectives, a search warrant was executed on a home on the Pacific Highway at Greenwich at about 3.40 pm on Sunday. Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station, where he was charged with one count of attempted murder after the alleged stabbing, the statement said.


Indian student stabbed in Australia: Victim's father alleges RACIAL attack, says 'I don't understand...'

The father of the 28-year-old Indian student stabbed in Australia expressed that the victim did not have enmity with anyone.
lastofthepatriots said:
Aussies seem like mentally unstable people. Bhartis are also mentally retarded because they love to keep on going there.
Click to expand...
local news report that Norwood (The guy who stab the indian guy) stab him because The Indian refused to hand over his cash during a robbery.

Police Charge 28 Year OId Greenwich Man with Attempted Murder After Alleged Stabbing Incident at Lane Cove Last Week - In the Cove

A 28-year-old man was approached by an unknown male at the top of Gatacre Avenue near the Pacific Highway Lane Cove at around 10.30 pm on Thursday, 6 October 2022.
This happened in Artarmon, it is a upscale Upper North Shore neighbourhood. A lot of mugging happened in these area..
 
Sad story.
Its everyone nightware, to be victim of robbery at gunpoint or with knife.

The sheer horror.

Violent robbers need to be shot on the spot. Vile creatures like that deserve capital punishment.
 

