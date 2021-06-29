What's new

Indian Strategic Forces: Nuclear and Missile Facilities

1624926482176.png





1624926720730.png






1624926747417.png




1624926772700.png




1624926807041.png
 
Using IMINT to look at how the IAF is trying to modernize its training capability. IAF has built 2 simulator units provided by Alpha Design Technologies at Sarsawa & Adampur Airbases to train its pilots on the Mig-29UPG and the Mi-17V5s respectively.

1627739446166.png




1627739472393.png
 
1627741000897.png


Post-Balakot India seeks to bolster its airspace defense along the LOC following the successful retaliatory airstrikes carried out by PAF targeting Indian Army garrisons in Feb 2019. The IAF has deployed a SA-3 battery north of the Pathankot.
 
The IAF will officially induct the first serial production MRSAM, the prototype battery of MRSAM is already deployed since a year at Sri nagar Airbase. We had also revealed before that BDL had started the integration of several IAF MRSAM batteries at Hyderabad.


1644189446016.png
 
Indian Airforce had demonstrated a landing by a C-130J & a Mig-29 at a recently completed 3km long Emergency Landing Runway attached next to a 2 Lane Highway near Barmer , Rajasthan.

The Emergency runway is located a distance of 50km from the India-Pakistan border.

1644190079319.png
 
Images of a Air Defense Training Exercise at the Indian Army's Air Defense College.
SA-19 & SA-8 SAM units can be seen taking part in the exercise.

In the images below we examine the SA-8 Battery & support components taking part in it.

1644190807999.png
 
At IAF Amritsar Airbase which in 2021 has received a pair of Akash Batteries making it the first Forward Air base in the northern India region along the Pak Border to be equipped with Akash.


1644191702219.png



1644191668716.png
 
1644289070065.png



An IACCS (Integrated Air Command & Control System) node.
Overlooked by IAF's Central Command shows Indian Air Force desire to guarantee survival & continue C&C functions in case of a conventional/non conventional strike.
 

