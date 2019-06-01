Indian Strategic Defeats in Afghanistan According To Indian Analysts

We all know the Indian terror network in Afghanistan is in disarray, thanks to the Taliban. TTP, BLA and other Anti Pakistan organisations are on a run or are being dismantled. Other than this there were numerous Socio economical fields India was working on to harm Pakistan.1) India had devised a comprehensive policy to starve Pakistan by drying its rivers and by building dams in India, Kashmir and Afghanistan.2)Sabotage CPEC and our trade routes.Praveen Sawhney congratulates Pakistan on getting back its lost connectivity with Afghanistan.Another Bleak reminder to India by Praveen Sawhney.In a nutshell, all Indian nefarious designs against Pakistan in Afghanistan have melted away. All India needs to do now is worry and worry hard, because payback time is just round the corner.