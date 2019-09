"I have come from Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Jalebi chowk. The name of my village is Jedaban. I work for Mujaheedeen with LeT. I and Nazeem were trained for a week in Kacherban and we both started our work on the same day. We have been working together for four-five years and we planned to cross the border together," said one of the arrested terrorist.

The second terrorist said: "I have come from Rawalpindi and I work for LeT. We infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir with the help of Pakistani Army to attempt an attack here."

