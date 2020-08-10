What's new

Indian State sponsored cyber attack stands exposed

Last summer one of the PDF's OSINT team member was targeted by the Indian state. the attempt failed badly and the players were caught with their pants down.
They were smart enough to mask the email as official email from service provider but dumb enough to not mask the server address.
led us right to their door step, knocking hard :D
We didn't know that PDF team threatened Modi's regime so much that they had to force state institutions to embarrass themselves this way.....
Mozi g & the dumb Fks better luck next time!!!!

