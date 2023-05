Depends imo

There are both pros and cons but Chinese workers were exploited a lot so we need to learn something from that.

Higher productivity > working hours.

Also you need to consider worker union demands imo.



One more thing I'd like to add is that we aren't one monolith as in China, what i mean is that the population is very heterogeneous and we need to consider the needs and demands of the workers (socialism) even if it hurts productivity that's what being the worlds largest democracy having a lot of religions and cultures entails. India has always and in the future too follow a different growth curve compared to China, it's just that our geography, history, forms of govt and cultures are different.