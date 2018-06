Indian state cuts internet access after crazed mobs lynch three people in separate attacks over rumours spread on WhatsApp about child kidnappers

The incidents are the latest in a string of more than 25 killings in recent months

One man lynched had been tasked with warning people against hoaxes

Another was part of a group of four traders mistaken for child kidnappers

Mob set about an unidentified woman who was seen walking in their village