INDIAN STARTUPS Are A SCAM? | VC Funding & Leadership Skills By @Rajiv Talreja

In today’s Episode of Figuring out With Raj, we have Rajeev Talreja. He is India’s Leading Business Coach and is the author of the International Bestseller and Amazon Bestseller book titled – “Lead or Bleed”. He has been a serial entrepreneur and a business coach for over a decade and is well known for the exponential growth he has created for over 5000 business owners. Rajiv began his career fresh out of college with Quantum Leap Learning Solutions. The company focused on building leaders, teams and helping companies grow and evolve their business strategies. Post its success, Rajiv started his next venture, Quantum Leap Off Shore Solutions, which outsourced project management; however, the company shut shop after a year. He also started a recruitment consulting firm in 2009, and an event management firm, Dreamcraft Events & Entertainment Private Limited that same year. In this video we have discussed the complete step by step process to build a business from scratch. We have also discussed the top mistakes made by most of the entrepreneurs. Rajeev has also shared his insights on how to make a business profitable. If you are interested in startups this episode is a must watch for you. Watch the full episode for a comprehensive discussion on how to build a business and make it profitable.I think we Pakistani can also learn from it ,so I wanted to share this video.