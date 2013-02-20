What's new

Indian SSBN Arihant completes successful Strategic Deterrent Patrol

Dash

Dash

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 9, 2009
6,589
-14
3,580
Country
India
Location
India
Next in line is Arihant-S. Waiting to be launched soon for sea trial.
 
Mighty Lion

Mighty Lion

BANNED
Oct 3, 2018
1,588
-9
1,099
Country
India
Location
India
Navy confirms that both K-4 & K-15 were fired during the patrol which lasted nearly 3 months.

Second country in Asia to deploy nukes onboard Submarines.
 
anant_s

anant_s

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 21, 2012
5,602
92
16,701
Country
India
Location
India
Please also say a silent prayer and thank those brave sons of country who man this magnificent boat.
Also let us not forget those faceless and silent nuclear engineers, scientists and ship builders who persevered for decades amidst sanctions and denial, to bring us this moment of great pride and honor.
To modify lines of USAF General:
If Arihant doesn't have to fire a single missile ever in retaliation, its very purpose would be met.
INS_Arihant_4.jpg
 
H

Hellfire

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2009
4,900
76
7,518
Country
India
Location
India
TACDE_IAF said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1059363277271191553
Click to expand...

The official news. I thought in 2016 the actual 'deterrence patrol' was being undertaken ;)

TACDE_IAF said:
Navy confirms that both K-4 & K-15 were fired during the patrol which lasted nearly 3 months.

Second country in Asia to deploy nukes onboard Submarines.
Click to expand...

Incorrect. No nukes were tested. And K-15s? Are they even being used now? LOL

@TACDE_IAF The actual deterrence patrol was carried out back in Nov 2016, when the Arabian Sea was tested by INS Arihant!

amardeep mishra said:
Proof?
Click to expand...
Really? A nuclear test?

Dash said:
Next in line is Arihant-S. Waiting to be launched soon for sea trial.
Click to expand...

Already undergoing. Reportedly 12 VLS tubes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ashok321 Russia will take part in the tests of the Indian SSBN Indian Defence Forum 1
Chanakya's_Chant Indigenous Military-Grade Steel Developed For Indian SSBN's & SSN's Indian Defence Forum 4
ChineseTiger1986 Type 094 SSBN patrolling in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka Chinese Defence Forum 33
Srinivas Indian SLBM Ready For Indian SSBN Indian Defence Forum 0
beijingwalker India Bans 118 Chinese Apps as Indian Soldier Is Killed on Disputed Border World Affairs 9
Jackdaws For Indians - Have you made a conscious effort to avoid Chinese brands? Indian Defence Forum 17
B Indians rape 15 year old cousin Central & South Asia 0
SBUS-CXK why are Indians so obsessed with "Superpower 2020"? Members Club 3
Foxbat Alok How Indian Army stopped Chinese Infiltration and Occupy “BLACK TOP” Indian Defence Forum 2
Foxbat Alok Exclusive Look : Indian Homemade Assault Rifles For Indian Army Indian Defence Forum 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top