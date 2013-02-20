Indian SSBN Arihant completes successful Strategic Deterrent Patrol

Mighty Lion
BANNED
- Oct 3, 2018
- 1,588
- -9
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Russia will take part in the tests of the Indian SSBN
|Indian Defence Forum
|1
|Indigenous Military-Grade Steel Developed For Indian SSBN's & SSN's
|Indian Defence Forum
|4
|Type 094 SSBN patrolling in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka
|Chinese Defence Forum
|33
|Indian SLBM Ready For Indian SSBN
|Indian Defence Forum
|0
|India Bans 118 Chinese Apps as Indian Soldier Is Killed on Disputed Border
|World Affairs
|9
|For Indians - Have you made a conscious effort to avoid Chinese brands?
|Indian Defence Forum
|17
|B
|Indians rape 15 year old cousin
|Central & South Asia
|0
|why are Indians so obsessed with "Superpower 2020"?
|Members Club
|3
|How Indian Army stopped Chinese Infiltration and Occupy “BLACK TOP”
|Indian Defence Forum
|2
|Exclusive Look : Indian Homemade Assault Rifles For Indian Army
|Indian Defence Forum
|2