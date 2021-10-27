Indian Sports Analysts: Pakistan Tore Us Apart Pakistan's 10-wicket triumph over India in their recent T20 World Cup match has made history. It's the country's first ever win against its ...

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Pakistan's 10-wicket triumph over India in their recent T20 World Cup match has made history. It's the country's first ever win against its neighbor in 13 T20 World Cup matches played since 2007. It is also historic because the Indian bowlers failed to take even a single Pakistani wicket. Pakistani opening batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan romped to an easy 10-wicket victory by scoring 152 runs without any losses. Batting first, India lost 7 wickets to reach 151 runs total. Since this India-Pakistan encounter on October 24, 2021, Pakistan has gone on to win its second match against New Zealand by 5 wickets.In a rare honest analysis seen on India's ZeeTV, the comments by retired Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi summed up the results as follows:Mohammad Kaif:Harpal Singh Bedi:For the uninitiated, "Mauka Mauka" is an Indian ad that mocks Pakistan for its string of losses against India in World Cup matches. Pakistan has done better against India in matches played outside of the World Cup. The two sides have played a total of 200 times. Pakistan has won 87 matches compared to India's 70 victories. In Test matches and ODIs Pakistan has won more matches than India, although India has won six of the nine T20 International between the two sides.It is indeed refreshing to see such candid commentary by Indian analysts on the emotion-filled India-Pakistan T20 encounter in Dubai, UAE. Here's a video of the ZeeNews show:Related Links: