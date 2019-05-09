What's new

Indian sponsored terrorism: Large number of Pakistani security men martyred

Major attack on joint convoy of FC and OGDL on coastal highway near Ormara in Makran, Balochistan. At least 12 security personnel have reportedly been killed in the attack. Security officials say the attack was carried out by at least 6-8 militants with RLs and SMGs.

1602763297861.png
1602763305693.png
1602763316508.png
 
This should not go without a response from us.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
 
Best way to improve protection of our security force is to Grab Bajwa and Core commanders out of their air conditioned rooms and make them Patrol on these roads inside this Toyota Hillux teen daba. If these people after fighting war against these terrorist for past 2-3 decades still didn't realize importance of MARPS then they all need to be hanged for criminals negligence. 3 decades of gorilla warfare and these people are sitting on their arses unable to induct MARPS even for patrolling parties. This makes 12 soldiers who died while patrolling in past 2-3 day. Ganjay Kanjar ko Bi Bhaganay kay liye sab say pehlay tayar baithay thay Army chief sahab. Bajwa is no doubt the most gutless visionless Army Chief we have seen in recent history.
 
