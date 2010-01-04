/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Indian Special Forces

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by amarnath, Jan 4, 2010.

Page 1 of 594
  1. Jan 4, 2010 #1
    amarnath

    amarnath BANNED

    Messages:
    524
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -0





     
    • Thanks Thanks x 12
  2. Jan 4, 2010 #2
    amarnath

    amarnath BANNED

    Messages:
    524
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -0


     
    • Thanks Thanks x 10
  3. Jan 4, 2010 #3
    amarnath

    amarnath BANNED

    Messages:
    524
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -0




     
    • Thanks Thanks x 9
  4. Jan 4, 2010 #4
    amarnath

    amarnath BANNED

    Messages:
    524
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -0



     
    • Thanks Thanks x 9
  5. Jan 4, 2010 #5
    xebex

    xebex SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,964
    Joined:
    Jun 5, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,271 / -0
    ^^^ which unit is this?? never seen this particular blue uniform. Bytheway awesome pics dude, keep 'em comming!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  6. Jan 4, 2010 #6
    xebex

    xebex SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,964
    Joined:
    Jun 5, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,271 / -0
    Here is some more......





     
    • Thanks Thanks x 12
  7. Jan 4, 2010 #7
    amarnath

    amarnath BANNED

    Messages:
    524
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -0
    Man These SPG commandos look cool and well equipped .....
     
  8. Jan 4, 2010 #8
    amarnath

    amarnath BANNED

    Messages:
    524
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -0
  9. Jan 4, 2010 #9
    xebex

    xebex SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,964
    Joined:
    Jun 5, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,271 / -0
    lol man, thatz bcoz they are suppose to protect politicians.:lol:.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  10. Jan 4, 2010 #10
    amarnath

    amarnath BANNED

    Messages:
    524
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -0
    Hahaha Well Said bro..... :lol:
     
  11. Jan 4, 2010 #11
    marcos98

    marcos98 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,413
    Joined:
    Jun 17, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,855 / -0
    Quick response team (QRT) of the Indian Navy



     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  12. Jan 4, 2010 #12
    XYON

    XYON SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,719
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2008
    Ratings:
    +2 / 1,540 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan

    They look more like US Marines or Blackwater WANNABEES!!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  13. Jan 4, 2010 #13
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Messages:
    37,742
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +367 / 87,965 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    Good stuff , but India needs to put a hell of a lot of efforts to bring its SF's to International Standards or as a Regional force with its counter parts , SSG/Chinese SF and Russians.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  14. Jan 4, 2010 #14
    RobbieS

    RobbieS SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,051
    Joined:
    Nov 5, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,549 / -0
    And you can say that because your armchair provides with a good enough view into the workings and operations of all the special forces in the world?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 16
  15. Jan 4, 2010 #15
    TaimiKhan

    TaimiKhan SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    8,874
    Joined:
    Jan 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +8 / 14,502 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Who said they are not at par ?? BB come on buddy, Indian special forces of army, navy are no less then any other good SF.

    But no idea about the AF and other law enforcement ones.

    But their Army and Navy ones are good enough to be at par with any good SF in the world.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 47
Page 1 of 594
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)