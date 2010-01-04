Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by amarnath, Jan 4, 2010.
^^^ which unit is this?? never seen this particular blue uniform. Bytheway awesome pics dude, keep 'em comming!
Here is some more......
Man These SPG commandos look cool and well equipped .....
View attachment f3e102e2153c548fc2fc142b2adb534a.jpg
lol man, thatz bcoz they are suppose to protect politicians..
Hahaha Well Said bro.....
Quick response team (QRT) of the Indian Navy
They look more like US Marines or Blackwater WANNABEES!!
Good stuff , but India needs to put a hell of a lot of efforts to bring its SF's to International Standards or as a Regional force with its counter parts , SSG/Chinese SF and Russians.
And you can say that because your armchair provides with a good enough view into the workings and operations of all the special forces in the world?
Who said they are not at par ?? BB come on buddy, Indian special forces of army, navy are no less then any other good SF.
But no idea about the AF and other law enforcement ones.
But their Army and Navy ones are good enough to be at par with any good SF in the world.