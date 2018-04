ISRO recalls mega GSAT-11 from Kourou for re-tests

The 5,700-kg satellite was slated for launch on May 26



Mathieu Weiss, space counsellor in the French embassy in Bengaluru and MD of the India liaison office of French space agency CNES (which is associated with the Ariane rocket design,) said, “These things happen in the space sector. We fully understand that the customer has to make thorough technical checks. The spacecraft being an exceptional satellite, one has to be super cautious in launching it. We will do everything to accommodate ISRO in a forthcoming launch.”