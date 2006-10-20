/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

Indian Space Capabilities

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by joey, Oct 20, 2006.

    joey

    Source : http://newindpress.com/NewsItems.asp?ID=IE...nd~man~to~space

    Regional navigation system > gagan
    air-breathing propultion > for avtar with the russians.
    heavy lift launches > RLV
    three stage nuke power > first stage done , second stage to be operational from 500Mw kalpakkam third stafe to follow the continous use of thorium as France does.

    besides Cartosat 2 is set to launch in this year last and GSLV to follow next year middle.

    guys i hope i'm not offending anyone with articles? if so let me know :)
    cartosat 2 for IRs remote sensing satellite which repeteadly many websites including nasa and FAs says one of best in world and can read cars backplate number.
     
    joey

    I dont think this is needed India DID SEND men in space back in 1984 with russian help.
    sending men in space and getting them back is of no use.
    u gotta send robots or payloads to study planets which has much more scientifical importance.
     
    Contrarian

    India takes giant leap in space initiative
    Friday, March 2, 2007 (Thiruvananthapuram):

    For the first time ever, Finance Minister P Chidambaram has allocated Rs 50 crore for ISRO's manned space initiatives in an indication that India is very serious about its manned space faring ambitions.

    If all goes according to plan, a 50 metre tall and more than 400 tonne rocket will put an Indian in space.

    The Geostationary Launch Vehicle is being fine tuned by ISRO for India's first manned space flight, possibly in 2014 from Sriharikota.

    The new national effort was announced by the Finance Minister in his budget speech.

    ISRO is also developing a fully autonomous orbital vehicle to carry a two-member crew into a low Earth orbit.

    Crew module

    The mission, which will place India in the league of Russia, USA and China, is estimated to cost about Rs 10,000 crore but will be a boon for the domestic industry.

    "We have carried out a detailed feasibility study of carrying humans into orbit and bringing them back using existing vehicles. We feel by using the GSLV Mark II it is possible to undertake this mission but a lot more technology has to be developed. This is quite exciting and challenging for our youngsters who are joining and hopefully we feel we will be able to do it by 2014," said B N Suresh, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, Thiruvananthapuram.

    Work has begun at the highly guarded facilities at Thiruvananthapuram. NDTV was shown the first drawings of the crew module and the escape vehicle if something goes wrong in the manned flight.

    It is the life support system that will take most development.

    Hardware like heat resistant tiles to protect astronauts on the return to Earth have already been developed and the success of the satellite recovery experiment earlier this month demonstrated India's capability in re-entry technology.

    Finally a capsule six times heavier will take Indians into space.

    A new race to space has begun with India and China vying to find their place. All what happens at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre will decide how soon and how fast India moves in this demanding area.

    http://www.ndtv.com/template/template.asp?category=National
     
    Lilo

    Just to put things in perspective ..

    compared to india's 50 crore/year

    official cost of Shenzou Project for the past 11 years was $2.3 billion USD,
    applying the chinese multiple of 3 their real budget would be ~$7 billion/13 years

    =2500 crore Rs/year

    I really wonder if its enough ??
     
    Goodperson

    Its giant step from previous budget
     
    Contrarian

    Should be, ISRO always delivers even on a shoe string budget.
     
    Lilo

    Iam sure that ISRO 's missions are quite economical..
    ..but i seriously think the reporter missed adding one or two zeros at the end of the 50 crore figure

    even In the same article the total cost of the manned flight was stated to be 10,000 crores....and a figure of 50 crore/year jus doesnt seem right ...

    do u have any other source to verify the above article...?

    Here's another albeit older article which madhavan nair says that the cost of the manned space mission will be between 10000-15000 crore ($2.2-$3.3 billion) over eight years


     
    Contrarian

    Dude, this is the just the first installement. There will be more as much as ISRO requires. This is a prestige issue for the govt, to show we can do it too, it will be given priority. Dont worry, i have faith in ISRO. They punch above their size.
     
    Contrarian

    Webby, could you make this thread a sticky like the other ones about Arjun, MRCA, etc. All the space related materials would go here.
     
    Lilo

    When is our next launch??
     
    Contrarian

    ISRO To Launch Foreign Satellite As Primary Payload First Time

    The ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will launch the 360-kg AGILE spacecraft as a primary payload next month.

    India for the first time will launch a foreign satellite -- an Italian one -- as a primary payload on a home-grown rocket, as space scientists prepare to further demonstrate the country's cost-effective launch services capability.

    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched foreign payloads as piggybacks in the past; next month's mission would see the space agency launching the 360-kg AGILE spacecraft as a primary payload.

    Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the workhorse rocket of Bangalore-headquartered ISRO, would blast-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota with AGILE and India's Advanced Avionics Module (AAM) as secondary payload.

    The launch is scheduled between April 20-30.

    "It will send a right message to global community. This contract (to launch AGILE) was obtained against competition, and once we are able to launch it on time and at a good price, I think this (foreign payload launches) will start coming more and more to us", ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair told PTI here.

    AGILE is a space scientific mission devoted to gamma-ray astrophysics supported by the Italian Space Agency, with the scientific and programmatic co-participation of the Italian Institute of Astrophysics and the Italian Institute of Nuclear Physics.

    The 180-kg AAM is aimed at testing some of the advanced avionic package for use in the future PSLV flights, the space agency said.

    Officials said PSLV configuration for next month's flight would be modified to use only the core vehicle (without the six solid propellant strap-on motors).
    http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/I...ellite_As_Primary_Payload_First_Time_999.html
     
    Contrarian

    Integration process begins for Chandrayaan-1

    The integration process of the spacecraft structure and antennae has begun for Chandrayaan-1, the country's first unmanned moon mission which is scheduled for March 2008, Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday.

    The spacecraft structure for the mission has arrived at the ISRO satellite centre from Hindustan Aeronauticals Limited and integration work has begun, S Krishnamurthy, director, Publications and Public Relations, told PTI from Bangalore.

    ISRO's Deep Space Tracking Network system, which is being established for the moon mission at Byalalu village, 40 km from Bangalore, has already erected its first 18-mt antenna, he said.

    The prestigious 32-mt antenna built by the Electronic Corporation of India and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is currently being erected at DSTNS, Krishnamurthy said.

    Krishnamurthy added that the instruments from various collaborators, including European Space Agency and NASA, have started coming in.

    The Chandrayaan-1 mission, that involves placing of a 525-kg spacecraft around the lunar orbit, is expected to provide impetus to science in India by unravelling some of the unknown features of the moon.

    According to ISRO, it is also a challenge to technology, and possibly adds a new dimension to both Indian and international cooperation.

    ISRO also has an agenda for the preparation of the three-dimensional atlas of the regions on the moon and the chemical mapping of the entire lunar surface.

    According to M Annadurai, director-in-charge of the Chandrayaan-1 mission, the launch schedule is targeted early next year.

    "But technically we have three to four launch dates targeted," he said in an e-mail communication recently.

    "This is because, a mission like Chandrayaan-1 needs few launch opportunities. I am aiming for a launch not later than March end or early April 2008. Currently we are on schedule, with 30 days of schedule margin, leading to March 2008 launch," Annadurai added.

    "All systems and instruments are getting ready for flight integration. Accordingly, our target schedule for launch is as follows: 1) February 29, 2008 (If there is no slip in the current integration schedule); 2) March 13 (assuming 15-day slip); 3) March 26 (assuming 30-day slip); 4) April 9 (one more backup date)," he said.

    "You may note unlike other satellite launches, it is difficult to have daily launch opportunity for Chandrayaan-1, as we need a particular moon geometry from earth to have optimal mission mode. So, we prefer not to miss the above launch opportunities," he said.

    "ISRO is fully geared up to meet this challenge," he said.
    http://www.rediff.com/news/2007/mar/28moon.htm

    WEEBY bhai, isse sticky bana do!
     
    Lilo

    Lilo

    Lilo

