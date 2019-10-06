What's new

Indian source claims, India may resume oil import from Iran

www.google.com

India to resume buying oil from Iran once U.S. sanctions ease

India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation by the Trump administration
www.google.com www.google.com
@Irfan Baloch
When one reads Indian sources, he/she at the end of story asks self about the fact that what kind of a pathetic country is this!??

After getting spanked by Sauds, they are looking for begging Americans so that they could resume oil imports from Iran. What Indian deserves is the same Saudi treating of Indians.

Our country after siginign economic pact with China will be hesitant in cooperating with Indians on every field.

Personally, i hope we don't sell them our oil and hence allowing Sauds to spank the hell out of Indians.
 
Muhammed45 said:
www.google.com

India to resume buying oil from Iran once U.S. sanctions ease

India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation by the Trump administration
www.google.com www.google.com
@Irfan Baloch
When one reads Indian sources, he/she at the end of story asks self about the fact that what kind of a pathetic country is this!??

After getting spanked by Sauds, they are looking for begging Americans so that they could resume oil imports from Iran. What Indian deserves is the same Saudi treating of Indians.

Our country after siginign economic pact with China will be hesitant in cooperating with Indians on every field.

Personally, i hope we don't sell them our oil and hence allowing Sauds to spank the hell out of Indians.
Tell your country to close Chadbhar port as well n rent it to saudies as well.. India will find alternatives.
 
gulli said:
Tell your country to close Chadbhar port as well n rent it to saudies as well.. India will find alternatives.
Fyi, India is already kicked out of our gas fields and Chabahar too. I have no doubt China is the best alternative for it. Even Turkey has announced readiness to cooperate on Chabahar.
 
Muhammed45 said:
Fyi, India is already kicked out of our gas fields and Chabahar too. I have no doubt China is the best alternative for it. Even Turkey has announced readiness to cooperate on Chabahar.
Good for you so what you trying to prove in this thread? 'You don't want to sell then plenty of people to sell.
 
Muhammed45 said:
www.google.com

India to resume buying oil from Iran once U.S. sanctions ease

India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation by the Trump administration
www.google.com www.google.com
@Irfan Baloch
When one reads Indian sources, he/she at the end of story asks self about the fact that what kind of a pathetic country is this!??

After getting spanked by Sauds, they are looking for begging Americans so that they could resume oil imports from Iran. What Indian deserves is the same Saudi treating of Indians.

Our country after siginign economic pact with China will be hesitant in cooperating with Indians on every field.

Personally, i hope we don't sell them our oil and hence allowing Sauds to spank the hell out of Indians.
Iran, Saudi, the rest of the desert-dwelling Arabs are all same for us. We only care about ourselves, we don't have any emotional connections to neither of you lot. We will pay for the oil if there are no sanctions. If you can sell, go ahead, or we will look for other options, it's that simple.

Besides, some random Iranian trying to fit into PDF has no value to the decision making process of your regime as the saying goes dollar is always green. You wagged your tail to Chinese for it, you will do it again. Relax.
 
Muhammed45 said:
Fyi, India is already kicked out of our gas fields and Chabahar too. I have no doubt China is the best alternative for it. Even Turkey has announced readiness to cooperate on Chabahar.
Good initiative from both sides. Great of you to select China as your trading partner :tup:
 
Chhatrapati said:
Iran, Saudi, the rest of the desert-dwelling Arabs are all same for us. We only care about ourselves, we don't have any emotional connections to neither of you lot. We will pay for the oil if there are no sanctions. If you can sell, go ahead, or we will look for other options, it's that simple.

Besides, some random Iranian trying to fit into PDF has no value to the decision making process of your regime as the saying goes dollar is always green. You wagged your tail to Chinese for it, you will do it again. Relax.
Doesn't change the fact that you have to Ask for permission from USA before drinking water. Believe it or not you are behaving like a poodle.

The contract with China is ok as far as it serves our national interests.

And i am not trying to fit myself into pdf, i am Critical of Pakistan and its government. But as you mentioned, eventually we are all sand dwelling Arab Muzzies lolz.

Its utter humiliation for a country to Ask for permission before buying oil from an other country. You cant understand, not my problem.
 
Muhammed45 said:
Doesn't change the fact that you have to Ask for permission from USA before drinking water. Believe it or not you are behaving like a poodle.

The contract with China is ok as far as it serves our national interests.

And i am not trying to fit myself into pdf, i am Critical of Pakistan and its government. But as you mentioned, eventually we are all sand dwelling Arab Muzzies lolz.

Its utter humiliation for a country to Ask for permission before buying oil from an other country. You cant understand, not my problem.
eventually we are all sand dwelling Arab Muzzies lolz. He did not say that

Interest is eternal
 
Muhammed45 said:
Doesn't change the fact that you have to Ask for permission from USA before drinking water. Believe it or not you are behaving like a poodle.

The contract with China is ok as far as it serves our national interests.

And i am not trying to fit myself into pdf, i am Critical of Pakistan and its government. But as you mentioned, eventually we are all sand dwelling Arab Muzzies lolz.

Its utter humiliation for a country to Ask for permission before buying oil from an other country. You cant understand, not my problem.
For sure we are wasting our time asking permission for Iranian oil. Do force your leader to Spit on Modi face as well the way saudis have done :tup:
nahtanbob said:
Who decides what is a humilation ? what isn't ?
Muhammed45
 
Muhammed45 said:
Doesn't change the fact that you have to Ask for permission from USA before drinking water. Believe it or not you are behaving like a poodle.

The contract with China is ok as far as it serves our national interests.

And i am not trying to fit myself into pdf, i am Critical of Pakistan and its government. But as you mentioned, eventually we are all sand dwelling Arab Muzzies lolz.

Its utter humiliation for a country to Ask for permission before buying oil from an other country. You cant understand, not my problem.
Oh we need US permission to open Oil tap from Iran for sure, we don't need to risk sanctions to buy oil from you, no. They are our largest trade partner, you're some rando persian country who flip flops.

Similar to your contract with China, we have our own issues concerning buying oil from Iran. If they're solved we will get oil from Iran, if not we will find it from elsewhere.

I honestly don't care what point you're trying to make. Do you not realize your government went around asking others to buy your oil risking sanctions? The utter shame is when you're forced to sell your oil at a lower price than the market value to whoever there is. You know why, because of US sanctions.
 
