Indian source claims, India may resume oil import from Iran

Muhammed45 said: Doesn't change the fact that you have to Ask for permission from USA before drinking water. Believe it or not you are behaving like a poodle.



The contract with China is ok as far as it serves our national interests.



And i am not trying to fit myself into pdf, i am Critical of Pakistan and its government. But as you mentioned, eventually we are all sand dwelling Arab Muzzies lolz.



Its utter humiliation for a country to Ask for permission before buying oil from an other country. You cant understand, not my problem. Click to expand...

Oh we need US permission to open Oil tap from Iran for sure, we don't need to risk sanctions to buy oil from you, no. They are our largest trade partner, you're some rando persian country who flip flops.Similar to your contract with China, we have our own issues concerning buying oil from Iran. If they're solved we will get oil from Iran, if not we will find it from elsewhere.I honestly don't care what point you're trying to make. Do you not realize your government went around asking others to buy your oil risking sanctions? The utter shame is when you're forced to sell your oil at a lower price than the market value to whoever there is. You know why, because of US sanctions.