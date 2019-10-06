Indian source claims, India may resume oil import from Iran

Muhammed45
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 6,488
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
India to resume buying oil from Iran once U.S. sanctions ease
India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation by the Trump administration
www.google.com
When one reads Indian sources, he/she at the end of story asks self about the fact that what kind of a pathetic country is this!??
After getting spanked by Sauds, they are looking for begging Americans so that they could resume oil imports from Iran. What Indian deserves is the same Saudi treating of Indians.
Our country after siginign economic pact with China will be hesitant in cooperating with Indians on every field.
Personally, i hope we don't sell them our oil and hence allowing Sauds to spank the hell out of Indians.