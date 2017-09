Indian soldiers rescue 22 kids from militia in war-torn Congo

Highlights

The kids from Nyabiondo, a village in the eastern part of Congo, were “extricated” in a 48-hour long-range mission

On the same day, soldiers from another Indian battalion prevented the displacement of an entire village with over 200 families Click to expand...

Over 2,600 Indian soldiers are deployed under MONUSCO, which is the largest and most complex UN peacekeeping mission around the globe at present, who conduct an average of 2,300 patrols every month to ensure protection of civilians there.

India, of course, is the second-largest troop contributing country in the world, with 6,891 Army soldiers and 782 police personnel deployed in 11 UN missions and two UN offices.